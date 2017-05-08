× Bears add linebacker Dan Skuta on a one-year deal

LAKE FOREST – Vic Fangio got another addition to his linebacking group – and it’s someone he’s familiar with during his time in the NFL.

On Monday the Bears announced the signing of linebacker Dan Skuta to a one-year contract. He played for two seasons under Fangio while he was a member of the San Francisco 49ers in 2013 and 2014 but spent the last two seasons with the Jaguars.

In 13 games in 2016, Skuta finished with 18 tackles a year after having 40 in the same amount of games in Jacksonville. Arguably the most productive year for the linebacker came under Fangio when he had a career-high five sacks and three forced fumbles in 2014. The year before, Skuta registered 28 tackles along with his only career interception.

A standout at Grand Valley State, Skuta began his career in 2009 with the Bengals where he spent his first four seasons before joining the 49ers.