Around Town visits the Alise Chicago and finds Al Capone’s dentist

The Alise Chicago provides ideal accommodations for business and leisure travelers alike. One of Chicago’s great architectural jewels, the hotel was designed as the Reliance Building in 1895 and retains much of its original design details including a white terra cotta and glass façade. A welcoming lobby greets guests with attentive staff while 122 guestrooms provide Pineapple’s signature Naked Experience™, complimentary water and coffee, and thoughtful touches at every turn. Atwood Restaurant and Bar serves seasonal American cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily. For more information, visit www.thealisechicago.com