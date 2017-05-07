× Tillman has triumphant return as Orioles beat White Sox 4-0

BALTIMORE — Chris Tillman pitched five sharp innings in his season debut, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Trey Mancini had three hits and drove in a run for the Orioles, who took an early 4-0 lead against Jose Quintana (2-5) and coasted to their fourth straight victory.

Sidelined since March with right shoulder bursitis, Tillman came off the disabled list to join an unstable rotation in need of another arm. After walking the first two batters, Tillman bounced back nicely in his first appearance since the 2016 AL wild-card game.

Tillman (1-0) gave up three singles, walked three and struck out four. The right-hander was lifted after throwing 93 pitches, but not before proving he’s still got the stuff that enabled him to go 16-6 last season.

Alec Asher followed, and Brad Brach got two outs for his seventh save.