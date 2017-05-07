Sunday Brunch: Making pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RECIPE FOR CARNE ASADA PIZZA

Ingredients

Crust:

1 ea 12” Pizza Dough

2 Tbsp All Purpose Flour

Pizza Toppings:

1 Tbsp Cilantro Pesto

1 cup Monterey Jack Cheese

¼ cup Yellow Onion, Sliced

½ cup Carne Asada

¼ cup Fire-Roasted Poblano Strips

Garnish:

1 Tbsp Fresh Cilantro, Chopped

2 Tbsp Salsa Verde (store bought)

Pre-heat your pizza oven to 450 degrees and place a baking stone or pizza metal on the lowest rack.

PREPARING YOUR PIZZA

Stretch your pizza dough out to 12”. Be sure to leave an outer rim of 1” all the way around. Place it on a pizza peel sprinkled with flour.

Spread the cilantro pesto sauce over the base of the pizza dough making sure not to put sauce on the rim of the pizza. Cover the sauce with the Monterey Jack cheese. Add the yellow onions evenly over the cheese. Add the carne asada evenly over the onions. Finally, add the fire-roasted Poblano strips over the top of the carne asada.

COOKING YOUR PIZZA

Bake pizza approximately 10-15 minutes or until heated through and crust is golden brown. Garnish with the cilantro. Serve with a side of your favorite salsa verde, slice and ENJOY!

Cilantro Pesto (for 2-3 pizzas): Combine ½ cup Minced Cilantro, ½ tsp Chopped Serrano Peppers, 1 Tbsp Pine Nuts, ¼ tsp Raw Minced Garlic, ¼ tsp Fresh Lime Juice, ¼ tsp Kosher Salt, and 1 Tbsp Parmesan into a bowl and use a wire whisk to blend. Slowly add 2 Tbsp of Olive Oil while whisking. After all of the oil has been added, whisk until a smooth consistency is achieved.

Dough Ingredients

4 ¾ cups All-Purpose Flour, plus more for shaping dough

2 ½ teaspoons Fine Sea Salt

1 teaspoon Honey

2 ½ teaspoons Active Dry Yeast

2 ½ teaspoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 cups Lukewarm Water

1) In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, whisk 4 ¾ cups flour, salt, sugar, and yeast. Add oil and the water, beating on low speed until dough is smooth. Divide into four balls. Place each in a separate bowl covered with plastic wrap. Let rise at room temperature (about 70°F) in a draft-free area until dough has more than doubled in size, about 2 to 2 1/2 hours. Shape according to directions in recipe.

2) Use immediately or follow directions for storage.

3) Short-term storage - Can be made up to 3 days ahead. Place each dough ball in a separate bowl covered with plastic wrap; chill. To use, let bowls sit at room temperature covered with plastic wrap for 2 to 3 hours, or until dough has more than doubled in size.

4) Long-term storage - Can be made up to 3 months ahead. Immediately after shaping, wrap each dough ball separately in plastic wrap. Place dough balls in a large freezer bag. Seal, label, and freeze. To use, unwrap desired number of dough balls and place each in its own bowl covered with plastic wrap. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Let bowls sit at room temperature covered in plastic wrap for 2 to 3 hours or until dough has more than doubled in size.