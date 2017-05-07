Jake Weiner discusses the Bulls’ uncertain future on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Five days later and their future path is no clearer.

If the entire 2016-2017 preseason, season and playoffs had you confused about the Bulls so did the end-of-season news conference with Gar Forman and John Paxson. Both indicated that there would be no major changes likely for the front office, coaching staff and the roster.

Basically, the Bulls are caught in mediocrity for now and maybe the future.

Is there any way out? Jake Weiner of Blog-A-Bull tried to answer that question on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman.

