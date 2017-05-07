× Escaped inmate captured on Indiana prison grounds

WESTVILLE, Ind. — An inmate believed to have escaped from the Westville Correctional Facility was recaptured on the prison grounds, the Indiana Department of Correction said Sunday.

Officials said 35-year-old Orville Morris never actually got out of the facility, which is located on 100 acres in a very remote area.

Morris was housed in the medium security section and was working in a section of the prison loading up trucks, and officials originally thought he may have escaped in one of the trucks. Officials began their search by checking all 60 buildings on the prison’s grounds.

Morris was serving time for robbery. He’s been in prison in LaPorte County, Indiana since July 2014 and was supposed to stay there until January 2019. His criminal background includes theft, robbery and burglary.

In 2003 he got in trouble for carrying a handgun without a license and resisting law enforcement. In 2014 he robbed a bank in Washington County, Indiana wearing a wig and a fedora.

