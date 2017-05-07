× 4 killed, 4 injured in crash involving CTA bus

CHICAGO – Four people are dead and four others injured after a crash involving a CTA bus and a car on the Near West Side.

The crash happened just before 6:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 2600 block of W. Madison, near Washtenaw.

At least three of the people injured were passengers on the bus. Two were hospitalized in fair condition, one in serious condition.

The CTA says the #20 Madison bus is temporarily rerouted.

20 Madison buses temp. rerouted EB: Madison, California, Warren, Western, and Madison; WB Madison, Western, Jackson, California, and Madison — cta (@cta) May 7, 2017

It’s not clear yet what caused the crash.