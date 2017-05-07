Cool temperatures continue; easterly flow persists next 7 days
-
Heavy rains prolong flooding south; cool easterly flow follows
-
Chicago under a prolonged period of cool easterly flow
-
Lake winds to keep temperatures below normal
-
February warm spell continues to break records
-
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
-
-
Colder air follows overnight showers into the Chicago area
-
Temperatures set to roller coaster into March
-
Unseasonably warm weather puts gardens at risk
-
Record warmth arrives for an extended stay
-
Storms Monday; big rain event by Friday
-
-
Springlike warmth to persist through midweek
-
Unseasonably warm temperatures for the next few days
-
Rising temperatures to follow chilly weekend