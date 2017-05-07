× Chilly morning starts increasingly cloudy day

Another chilly start to the day, with scattered frost possible across the Chicago area Monday morning. High- and mid-level clouds will be on the increase, but temperatures still should nudge into the 60s away from the lake. An easterly wind should keep readings closer to 50 degrees along the lake.

The rest of the week into next weekend, we continue under the influence of easterly winds flowing around the leading edge of nearly stationary cool, Canadian-source high pressure centered north of the Great Lakes.

For the week ahead, high temperatures at Chicago’s official O’Hare International Airport observing site will average five to 10 degrees below normal, while lakefront readings will hover from the upper 40s to middle 50s.