Police: 7 people shot, 2 killed in Brighton Park

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting on the Southwest Side Sunday evening, according to police.

Police said seven people were shot near the 4500 block of S. Talman Ave. in the Brighton Park neighborhood around 5:17 p.m. Two succumbed to their wounds. One victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, and three other victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, including two in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter.

1723 Multiple Gun shot victims 46th pl & Rockwell 1 DOA approx 25y 1 Red to Mt Sinai 2 Red to Stroger 1 Green to Stroger all are adults — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 7, 2017

Additional information about the victims is not yet available, but police said they will hold a press conference about the event sometime Sunday evening.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the shooting took place near a memorial dedicated to a 26-year-old man who was found dead with gunshot wounds on the the 2500 block of W. 46th St. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victim was a documented gang member.

A Chicago police spokesman confirmed the second shooting is believed to be a retaliation for an earlier incident.

Shooting – 2629 W. 45TH . Dep Supt Navarro responding. Incident believed to be a gang related retaliation for early shooting in Brighton Pk — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 8, 2017

WGN’s Dana Rebik was on the scene of the shooting Sunday evening.

At least 5 people shot near W 46th & Rockwell @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/4Dhr758JCO — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) May 7, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.