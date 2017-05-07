Police: 7 people shot, 2 killed in Brighton Park

CHICAGO — Two people were killed and five others wounded in a shooting on the Southwest Side Sunday evening, according to police.
Police said seven people were shot near the 4500 block of S. Talman Ave. in the Brighton Park neighborhood around 5:17 p.m. Two succumbed to their wounds. One victim was taken to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, and three other victims were taken to Stroger Hospital, including two in critical condition, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter.
Additional information about the victims is not yet available, but police said they will hold a press conference about the event sometime Sunday evening.
According to the Chicago Tribune, the shooting took place near a memorial dedicated to a 26-year-old man who was found dead with gunshot wounds on the the 2500 block of W. 46th St. around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victim was a documented gang member.
A Chicago police spokesman confirmed the second shooting is believed to be a retaliation for an earlier incident.
WGN’s Dana Rebik was on the scene of the shooting Sunday evening.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.