Toddler’s death in foster care leaves her mother pleading for answers

GARY, Ind. -- Police are investigating and a mother is pleading for answers after a child died while in foster care in Northwest Indiana Thursday.

Angela Salinas says her daughter Emma was just a few months shy of her second birthday when she died under what the 31-year-old mother describes as suspicious circumstances.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to lose a baby, to never hold her and kiss her; it’s very hard,” Salinas said. “She was always playing with her brothers and sisters,’ and now I don’t have anything – just pictures."

Pictures show a toddler with her toys -- playing with blocks and holding the phone. Whether holding a sippy cup or simply bundled up, she was always a princess in pink, her mother said.

"She was full of joy. She just started talking, she said ‘mamma and dada,’” Salinas said.

Salinas said she moved Emma and her other three children from California back home to Chicago a year and a half ago. She says she spent a weekend with her father in Hammond, IN, and during that time the two had an argument that ended with police arresting her.

“The cops were involved and they took me away for a minute; I proved everything wrong, and they had taken my kids away and made a case out of nothing," Salinas said.

She says Lake County Chid Services placed the children in a foster home in Gary, IN while she worked out her legal issues. Salinas says she visited the children the day before Emma died – and Emma appeared to have a fever, and showed some bruises and scratches,

“Something very bad happened, and they’re not giving me any answers to my questions," Salinas said.

The Lake County Medical Examiner says answers may come as soon as Monday, when they expect to release results of an autopsy on the toddler. Police say they can’t release details of the death investigation yet.