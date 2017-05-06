× Real-life ‘Breaking Bad’? Chemistry teacher pleads guilty to making meth in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO — A high school chemistry teacher pleaded guilty to producing meth this week in a case that may remind fans of the hit TV show “Breaking Bad.”

When police searched 56-year-old John Gose’s car during a traffic stop in Las Cruces, New Mexico last October, they found a styrofoam ice chest full of all the tools needed to make meth: glassware, rubber tubing and chemicals. A later search of property he owns turned up enough chemicals to make more than $40,000 worth of meth, police said.

Gose had previously taught chemistry and science at high schools and middle schools in Las Cruces, NM, and El Paso, TX. In “Breaking Bad,” main character Walter White also taught chemistry in New Mexico.

Gose pled guilty to producing meth this week, and a judge ordered he undergo a 60-day diagnostic evaluation before he’s sentenced.