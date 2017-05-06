One charged in shooting that wounded two officers
CHICAGO, Ill. — An 18 year old Chicago man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of two Chicago Police officers on Tuesday. Police officials say Angel Gomez was driving the van that the shots came from.
The two officers injured in the shooting have since been released from the hospital. It’s still unclear whether the shooter knew the victims were officers or if he thought they were rival gang members. The officers were not in uniform at the time of the shooting.