One charged in shooting that wounded two officers

CHICAGO, Ill. — An 18 year old Chicago man is facing attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of two Chicago Police officers on Tuesday. Police officials say Angel Gomez was driving the van that the shots came from.

Angel Gomez, 18, driver of car that shot CPD officers w assault rifle charged tonight w 2 counts of att murder. Press conf Sun 11a – CPD HQ pic.twitter.com/MVtChVqjeo — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 7, 2017

Gomez is currently out on a gun charge from January. CPD knows the identity of other suspects and additional arrests are forthcoming. — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 7, 2017

The two officers injured in the shooting have since been released from the hospital. It’s still unclear whether the shooter knew the victims were officers or if he thought they were rival gang members. The officers were not in uniform at the time of the shooting.