Joliet home where toddler died burned to the ground

JOLIET TOWNSHIP-- Firefighters were on the scene Saturday morning at the home where 16-month-old Semaj Crosby was found dead April 27th.

The house on the 300 Block of Louis Road became engulfed in flames and completely burned to the ground.

Someone posted video of the fire on Facebook.

There were reports earlier this week that a memorial with candles had started a small fire. It's not clear yet if that's what sparked the fired Saturday morning. An investigation is under way.

After the toddlers death, investigators deemed the house uninhabitable, calling it filthy.

Semaj Crosby was reported missing by her mother, then found dead under a couch after an extensive search for the toddler.

Crosby's death is considered suspicious.