× Frost Advisory west and north of the city early Monday morning

The Chicago National Weather Service Forecast Office has issued a Frost Advisory (blue-shaded area in the highlighted map) in effect from 2AM CDT until 8AM CDT early Monday morning for the portion of the Chicago area west and north of the city. Illinois Counties under the Advisory are…Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Kendall, Grundy and Will…adjacent Illinois counties could also see spotty frost as well as southern and central Wisconsin.

The leading portion of cool dry Canadian-source high pressure will move into our area overnight with mostly clear skies and light winds allowing temperatures especially in the locations under the Frost Advisory area to possibly drop into the low and middle 30s. Sensitive plants should be protected as much as possible.