Chicago under a prolonged period of cool easterly flow
-
Heavy rains prolong flooding south; cool easterly flow follows
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Chicago area late Sunday, 3 to 6 inches of snow expected
-
Cheyne Adam discusses the “Freezing Fifty” on Sports Feed
-
Colder air follows overnight showers into the Chicago area
-
Limited risk of severe thunderstorms mainly tonight in the Chicago area
-
-
Showers, thunderstorms expected across the Chicago area Saturday into Sunday
-
Frost Advisory west and north of the city early Monday morning
-
Lake winds to keep temperatures below normal
-
Tom Skilling previews the 37th Annual Tornado and Severe Weather Seminar at Fermilab
-
Lake-effect Snow Warnings continue over Chicago area
-
-
Nation’s mid-section in for a real soaking the next 5 days from two wet spring storms—the first a severe weather threat late Wednesday/Wed. night; projected rains through Sunday: 3-5”
-
Upgraded risk of severe storms across entire Chicago area this afternoon into overnight hours
-
On-Air Meteorologist