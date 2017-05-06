× Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Showers moved south of the Chicago area this morning and significant rains are not expected in the near future. Many rivers have leveled off and are falling – a few remain in minor flood with Flood Advisories in effect on a couple segments that are still above action stage, but not expected to flood.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages earlier today with the Flood Forecasts…