Chicago-area Hydrologic River stage/Flood Forecasts

Showers moved south of the Chicago area this morning and significant rains are not expected in the near future. Many rivers have leveled off and are falling – a few remain in minor flood with Flood Advisories in effect on a couple segments that are still above action stage, but not expected to flood.

Below is a listing of Chicago-area river stages earlier today with the Flood Forecasts…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
1124 AM CDT Sat May 6 2017

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr   Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago Albany Ave   7.0       2.87  07 AM Sat  -0.58

Des Plaines River
Russell              7.0       6.91  07 AM Sat  -0.30 Minor
Gurnee               7.0       7.12  07 AM Sat  -0.27Fall Below
Lincolnshire        12.5      11.41  07 AM Sat  -0.34
Des Plaines         15.0      13.40  07 AM Sat  -0.77
River Forest        16.0      11.05  07 AM Sat  -0.84
Riverside            7.0       5.54  07 AM Sat  -0.62

Fox River
Algonquin Tailwater  9.5       9.58  07 AM Sat  -0.05 Minor
Montgomery          13.0      13.00  07 AM Sat   0.00Fall Below
Dayton              12.0      10.24  07 AM Sat  -0.37

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook         19.5      16.73  07 AM Sat  -0.12

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville         11.5       8.67  07 AM Sat  -0.06

Du Page River
Plainfield          12.0      -0.02  07 AM Sat  -8.54
Shorewood            6.5       3.62  07 AM Sat  -0.26

Iroquois River
Rensselaer          12.0       9.97  07 AM Sat  -0.28
Foresman            18.0      17.20  07 AM Sat   0.22 Advisory
Chebanse            16.0      11.88  07 AM Sat  -0.14
Iroquois            18.0      18.62  07 AM Sat   0.24 Minor

Sugar Creek
Milford             18.0      17.25  07 AM Sat  -0.18

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge        10.0       8.56  07 AM Sat   0.40
Kouts               11.0       9.37  07 AM Sat   0.25
Shelby               9.0      10.02  07 AM Sat   0.14 Minor
Momence              5.0       3.74  07 AM Sat  -0.06
Wilmington           6.5       4.58  07 AM Sat  -0.01

Thorn Creek
Thornton            10.0       3.53  07 AM Sat  -0.18

Hart Ditch
Dyer                12.0       2.82  07 AM Sat  -0.24

Little Calumet River
Munster             12.0       6.44  07 AM Sat  -0.30
South Holland       16.5       7.01  07 AM Sat  -0.62

Mazon River
Coal City           12.0       3.70  07 AM Sat  -0.37

Vermilion River
Pontiac             14.0       5.76  07 AM Sat   0.05
Leonore             16.0       8.89  07 AM Sat   0.28

Upper Illinois River
Morris              16.0      11.64  07 AM Sat  -0.36
Ottawa             463.0     461.68  07 AM Sat  -0.40
La Salle            20.0      24.06  07 AM Sat  -0.62 Minor

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb             10.0       4.79  07 AM Sat  -0.25

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere            9.0       4.46  07 AM Sat  -0.65
Perryville          12.0       8.90  07 AM Sat  -0.77

Pecatonica River
Shirland            12.0      10.37  07 AM Sat  -0.14

Rock River
Rockton             10.0       7.90  07 AM Sat  -0.04
Latham Park         10.0       8.27  07 AM Sat  -0.01
Rockford             9.0       3.78  07 AM Sat  -0.02
Byron               13.0      10.57  07 AM Sat  -0.40 Advisory
Dixon               16.0      12.69  07 AM Sat  -0.40