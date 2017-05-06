× Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — Oak Lawn police arrested a man after he drove a car into a house.

Police arrived at the scene in the 4900 block of W. 91st Street around 2:30 a.m.

They found a four-door car smashed into the front of the house. The driver was given a field sobriety test.

Neighbors say this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into a house on this block. In fact, neighbors say a car crashed into the house next door a little over a year ago.

There were at least four people inside the house at the time of the crash, including a small child.

No one was hurt.