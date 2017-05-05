× Yankees’ visit makes this a rare weekend for the Cubs at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO – Twenty years ago, Major League Baseball introduced a new initiative that made weekends like the ones fans will witness at the Friendly Confines possible.

In 1997, Interleague Play began in the majors as American League teams would play National League squads in regular season games. There were match-ups that were, outside of a few exhibitions, reserved for only the World Series.

This allowed the Cubs to face some teams at Wrigley Field who hadn’t visited in almost a half-century. One of those was the New York Yankees – the traditional American League power who boasts an MLB-high 27 championships.

Still, meeting of these two teams at Wrigley Field is still very rare. This weekend will be just the fourth in the 20 years since Interleague Play started and the sixth overall between the teams in history.

The three-game series will make the 13th, 14th, and 15th games between the teams in the 103-year history of Wrigley Field. Thanks to their domination of the Cubs in the World Series, the Yankees have a 8-4 record against the North Siders in their park.

It has been three years since the teams met at Wrigley Field for a two-game series in May of 2014. The Cubs won the opening game with the Yankees taking the second in Derek Jeter’s final appearance at Wrigley Field.

Babe Ruth was still playing well when the Yankees first visited the Friendly Confines for the 1932 World Series. The slugger’s famous “Called Shot” homer came in Game 3 and was one of two homers he had in a 7-5 win. A 13-6 victory by New York the next day finished off the sweep.

It wasn’t much better six years later when the teams met again in the 1938 Fall Classic. The Yankees won the first two games of the series at Wrigley Field, scoring four runs in the final two innings of Game 2 to take the upper hand in the series. They outscored the Cubs 13-5 in the games at Yankee Stadium to complete another four-game romp of the National League champions.

Interleague play finally brought the teams back to face each other at Wrigley Field in June of 2003. After dropping the first game of the series, the Cubs finally snapped a nine-game losing streak to the Yankees with a 5-2 triumph thanks to a three-run homer by Eric Karros.

Mark Prior struck out ten the next night as the Cubs won a wild 8-7 game which ended when closer Joe Borowski picked off Charles Gipson at first base.

Eight years would pass before the Yankees would return again to Wrigley Field and this time they reversed the script against the Cubs. After the home team won the first game, New York won the last two to take the series.