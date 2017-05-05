Suburban woman appears to have died from ‘multiple blunt force trauma,’ officials say

HINSDALE, Ill. — A suburban woman found dead in her home appears to have died from “multiple blunt force trauma,” according to officials.

Hinsdale Police Dept released a statement Friday afternoon saying an autopsy was conducted today on 51-year-old Andrea Urban.

“The preliminary findings are consistent with multiple blunt force trauma,” the statement said.

Officials say Urban appeared to have died from “suspicious circumstances” are conducting a homicide investigation.

A relative found Urban unresponsive in her home in the 700 block of Town Place Thursday afternoon.

Urban was a single mother of two children, including a son in high school.

Police are looking at Urban’s phone and computer for possible clues.

Police say the community is not at risk.

Urban was an actor who landed small TV roles in shows such as “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire.” She was also battling leukemia.

The local school superintendent sent a letter to parents to encourage their cooperation:

Please note that they are asking community members to come forward with any information that may be useful in the ongoing investigation: “If anyone saw any suspicious activity in the area of 745 Town Place, please call the Hinsdale Police Department at 630.789.7070.

Social workers are also being made available for students and staff.