Lunchbreak: Dorado tacos, prepared by Truco Taqueria and Margarita Bar chef Ric Munoz

Chef Ric Munoz

Truco Taqueria & Margarita Bar

211 Randhurst Village Drive

Mount Prospect

(847) 577-8226

www.trucotaco.com

Dorado Taco

Ingredients:

5” corn tortillas, lightly buttered

Mahi Mahi filets

salt and pepper

red cabbage, fine julienne

chile arbol/red pepper aioli

roasted red pepper strips

avocado, sliced

toasted sesame seeds

lime wedge

Directions:

Lightly brush the corn tortillas with melted butter and heat on a griddle or a pan. Stack the tortillas and wrap them in a clean linen towel so they steam. Do this closer to the time of plate up. Season the mahi mahi filets with salt and pepper and sauté in a hot pan with about 1 Tablespoon of oil (preferably a canola olive oil blend) until cooked through. Place the shredded cabbage in a line in the center of a warmed double tortilla. Place a Mahi Mahi filet on top of each. Pour 1 oz. of chile arbol aioli on the filets, then a strip of roasted red pepper and a slice of avocado on each. Sprinkle the toasted sesame seeds over the tacos and serve with a lime wedge.

Chile Arbol/roasted Red Pepper Aioli

Ingredients:

1 red bell pepper, fire roasted

1/2 tsp garlic

1 Tbs lime juice

1 cup mayonnaise

1-2 chile de arbol, toasted

1 Tbs Kosher salt

Directions:

Fire roast red peppers on open flame on stove or grill. Allow to char black. Place in a bowl wrapped with plastic. This will steam the pepper making it easy to peel. When cool, peel and de-seed the pepper. Cut 4 long strips about 1/4” wide and as long as the pepper. Reserve strips. Toast chiles on a griddle or a hot pan. Put all ingredients in a blender and puree smooth.