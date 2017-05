Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s Cinco de Mayo and many of us use the day as an excuse to have a margarita. But it’s also a day to learn a little more about the Mexican culture.

WGN’s Lourdes Duarte took co-anchor Ben Bradley to lunch at Mezcalina in Streeterville and introduced him to a popular Mexican delicacy – Chapulines. Also known as or grasshoppers.