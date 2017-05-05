× Inmate escapes from Indiana correctional facility

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped from Westville Correctional Facility in Westville, Indiana.

The Indiana Dept of Corrections says 35-year-old Orville Morris was accounted for at 10:00 a.m. today “but the subsequent facility count at 3:15 p.m. did not clear.” Morris is a white male, 5’ 9’’ and 210 pounds. He is from Marengo, IN.

Morris is serving a 450 day sentence for felony theft for and a three year sentence for a felony robbery. He was to start serving an additional three year sentence for felony burglary.

His projected release date was January 2019.

Anyone with information should notify the Lowell Indiana State Police Post at 219-696-6242.