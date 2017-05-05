Grammy Award winning-band the Mavericks perform new songs off their latest record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Mavericks will perform at Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL on Friday, May 5th at 7:00 p.m. Stepping out on their own, their new album Brand New Day (Mono Mundo Recordings/Thirty Tigers) is set for release on March 31st and marks the group’s first-ever studio album on their own label. Rolling Stone Country explored the band’s newfound, creative freedom and shared the title track, HERE.

MAVERICKS @ THALIA HALL

MAY 5 AT 7 PM

The Mavericks formed in Miami, FL in the late 1980’s and eventually moved to Nashville where they launched an incredible career amassing a loyal and dedicated fan base, chart-topping hits and sold-out tours. Considered to be one of the great and most original American bands, The Mavericks created a one-of-a-kind sound that seamlessly blended elements of rock, Latino, folk, blues, country and more. Following a nine-year hiatus, they reformed in 2012, released two more highly-acclaimed studio albums and toured relentlessly bringing their exhilarating live shows to longtime fans and new generations worldwide. They continue to solidify themselves as a seminal musical force, both live and in the studio.