Girl, 7, with new prosthetic leg gets sweetest reaction from classmates in viral video

A sweet video of a girl showing off her new prosthetic leg to her friends at school in Britain is going viral.

In the video, 7-year-old Anu walks onto her school's playground with her new blade prosthetic. After her classmates check it out, they wrap her in hugs!

Anu had her leg amputated at birth and has always had a prosthetic. She says this one is better because it lets her play sports, dance, and it's in her favorite color -- pink.

The blades normally cost thousands of dollars, but she got them through a government program.