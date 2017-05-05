Funeral held for Joliet area toddler found dead in “deplorable” home

Funeral services were held Friday for a 16-month-old girl found dead in her family’s home near Joliet.

It comes as authorities announced a criminal investigation into the toddler’s death.

Authorities discovered Semaj Crosby’s body in her home last week, two days after she was reported missing.

Police are now calling her death a criminal investigation.

The girl’s death has sparked criticism about the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

The agency had been investigating complaints of neglect involving the family and had been at the home just hours before Semaj disappeared.

The home where the girl was found was deemed uninhabitable following an investigation by county officials after her death.

Authorities said the home was in “deplorable” condition.

They have not charged anyone in the girl’s death.