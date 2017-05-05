× Former Bears QB Jay Cutler joins Fox Sports as a commentator

CHICAGO – The next step for a former Bears’ quarterback in the NFL won’t be on the field.

On Friday, Fox Sports officially hired Jay Cutler as a commentator for the network’s NFL broadcasts for the 2017 season. Sideline reporter Peter Schrager confirmed the news this morning.

NEWS. It's official. Jay Cutler has been hired by @nflonfox . Will join Kevin Burkhardt and Charles Davis in the booth this season. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) May 5, 2017

He will be on the crew with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and sideline reporter Charles Davis.

Cutler was released by the Bears after eight seasons with the team in March. Since then the quarterback hasn’t landed anywhere else in the NFL, prompting his tryout with Fox Sports this week.

Drafted in the first round by the Broncos in 2006, Cutler played 11 seasons in the NFL. The first three came in Denver before he was traded to the Bears in 2009. What followed was a tumultuous tenure in Chicago that started well enough with an NFC Championship Game appearance in his second season.

But inconsistency and injuries kept Cutler from getting the Bears back to the playoffs again following the 2010 season. In the end, he finished 51-51 with the team, throwing for 23,443 yards with 154 touchdowns compared to 109 interceptions.