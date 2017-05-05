Donations up at children’s hospital after Jimmy Kimmel monologue

LOS ANGELES – Donations are up at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles after Jimmy Kimmel’s monologue about his newborn son’s open-heart surgery.

On his show this week, Kimmel opened up about his son’s health and thanked doctors at the hospital for saving his son’s life.

According to TIME, CHLA has seen a surge in donations since the episode aired.

“We have had several hundred calls to the hospital, our heart institute, from former patients thanking us for care and from donors inspired by Jimmy’s message,” CHLA president and CEO Paul Viviano told TIME.

CHLA has not said how much money it has raised, but the hospital’s online donation site crashed following Kimmel’s monologue.