Cooler but nice weekend ahead
-
Cooler and wet week ahead
-
Cooler weekend to be followed by warmer week
-
Wet weekend to be followed by cooler week
-
Warm and mild weekend ahead
-
Warm weekend and warmer week ahead
-
-
Another mild weekend ahead
-
Mid-week storms bring in cooler weather
-
Storms usher in cooler weather
-
Cooler temps across Chicago area this weekend
-
Cooler and cloudy for a stretch
-
-
Cooler stretch of days begins
-
Cooler air remains for rest of the week
-
Wintry weather gives way to warmer weekend