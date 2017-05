Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Eight Cook County jail inmates now face charges of arson.

Newly released video shows the uprising which took place in April.

The inmates are accused of setting fire to their jail issued jumpsuits.

The jumpsuits are stitched higher to discourage inmates from taking them off and throwing their bodily fluid at staff.

In addition to the arson charges, one inmate is also accused of attacking a corrections officer during the fire.