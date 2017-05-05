Colder air follows overnight showers into the Chicago area

Cloudiness and showers associated with a cold front that passed through our area overnight will gradually recede to the south and east Saturday forenoon. Winds will again pick up out of the north, gusting to 30 miles per hour, even stronger along the Lake Michigan shoreline giving choppy conditions along the nearshore. Temperatures Saturday will probably not reach the 60-degree mark, even at locations far removed from the upper 40s at the lakefront.

The following Canadian-source high pressure will modify slowly in the next few days with winds shifting more to the east and southeast by early next week. Perhaps the warmest day coming up looks to be Tuesday when readings should approach the 70-degree mark away from the city and lake. The blocking pattern aloft responsible for our recent cooling trend is then expected to reestablish itself with low-pressure troughs along the west and east coasts, meaning a prolonged period of cool easterly winds at the surface here that may well persist into next weekend.