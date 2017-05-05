× Carolina, G Scott Darling agree to 4-year, $16.6 M deal

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes and goaltender Scott Darling have agreed to a four-year contract worth $16.6 million.

The deal was announced Friday night, one week after the Hurricanes acquired Darling in a trade with Chicago, and will pay him an average of $4.15 million per season.

The 28-year-old Darling was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, but Carolina general manager Ron Francis says the goalie “believes in what we are trying to do here and we are thrilled that he is committing to the Hurricanes and Raleigh.”

Darling had a career-best 18 wins with a 2.38 goals-against average in 32 games, helping the Blackhawks post the best record in the Western Conference. His .924 save percentage tied for fourth among goalies with more than 25 starts.