18-year-old charged in murder of Chicago police officer’s son

CHICAGO — Chicago police have charged a teenager in the shooting death of an officer’s son.

Anthony Moore, 18, is charged with first-degree murder. Back in August 2016, Arshell Dennis III, 19, was shot to death while sitting on his mother’s front porch with a friend.

Dennis was a journalism major at St. John’s University in New York. He returned home to visit his ailing mother.

Chicago police are holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Friday to discuss the charges and more details in the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Anthony Moore

We promised we’d never stop & we didn’t. Murderer of Police Officer Arshell Dennis’ son from last year has been charged. 18yo Anthony Moore