White Sox pitcher Carlos Rodon moved to the 60-day disabled list

KANSAS CITY – Fans eager to see one of the White Sox’s best young pitchers will have to wait a bit longer.

On Thursday the team placed pitcher Carlos Rodon on the 60-day disabled list.

The left-handed has been on the DL since the start of the season with left biceps bursitis. So far in 2017 he has only made one spring training start.