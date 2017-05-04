“WGN-TV AUTOGRAPHED JIMMY BUTLER JERSEY GIVEAWAY” OFFICIAL WGN-TV RULES

1. TO ENTER: No purchase necessary to enter. To enter, starting Thursday May 4 at 1:30pm, log on to https://twitter.com/WGNTV and retweet the AUTOGRAPHED JIMMY BUTLER JERSEY GIVEAWAY post . Entrants must use their own names.

No purchase necessary. To enter, log on to wgntv.com/contests and click on the “AUTOGRAPHED JIMMY BUTLER JERSEY GIVEAWAY” contest logo, then click the link to the WGN-TV Twitter page, between 1:30pm on Thursday May 4, 2017 to 12:00pm on Friday May 5, 2017. If you already have a Twitter account, log on using your user name and password, ‘retweet’ our “AUTOGRAPHED JIMMY BUTLER JERSEY GIVEAWAY” tweet to enter. If you do not have a Twitter account, create a free Twitter account according to the instructions on the Twitter Website and ‘retweet ‘our tweet as indicated above.

One ‘retweet’ per Twitter account.

Entries become the property of WGN and will not be returned. WGN is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, technical or wireless difficulties or inability to transmit Internet or text entries.

2. ENTRY DEADLINE: The contest runs from 1:30pm on Thursday May 4, 2017 to 12:00pm on Friday May 5, 2017.

3. SELECTION OF WINNERS: One (1) winner will be chosen in a random drawing on May 5, 2017 at 12:00pm. The Winner will be notified within 24 hours, and is subject to eligibility verification. If the Winner does not come forward or cannot be found within 24 hours of e-mail notification or via phone or is otherwise found to be ineligible, then another Winner shall be chosen in a second random drawing from all remaining eligible entries. Entrants agree that WGN-TV has the sole right to determine the winner of the contest and all matters or disputes arising from the contest and that its determination is final and binding. Only one prize will be awarded per household.

4. THE PRIZES: One (1) winner will win one (1) Autographed Jimmy Butler jersey (ARV: $400.00-$500.00) .The prize will be forfeited if the winner fails to claim prize by deadline, fails to execute the prepared forms of release and waiver, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules. Prizes are not assignable or transferable. Federal, state and local taxes, if any, are solely the responsibility of the winner, who will receive a 1099 tax form reflecting the actual value of the prize if the prize value exceeds $600.

5. ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS:

a. This contest is void where prohibited or restricted by law. Employees of WGN-TV, the Tribune Broadcasting Company, the Chicago Bulls, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and advertising/promotion agencies are not eligible to participate.

b. Entrants must be legal residents of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, McHenry and Will counties in Illinois, and Jasper, LaPorte, Lake, Newton and Porter Counties in Indiana who are 13 years and older at the time of entry.

c. Winners who have won a prize from WGN-TV since November 5, 2016 are ineligible and will be disqualified.

6. CONDITIONS OF ENTRY:

a. Use of winner’s name: By entering, each entrant grants permission, without further compensation, to the Contest Sponsors, their agents and licensees, to use the entrant’s name, voice, photograph, likeness and biographical material for promotional purposes in connection with the contest.

b. Execution of Affidavit and Release: By entering, each entrant agrees that if selected as the winner, he/she will sign a release and waiver of liability. The prize will be forfeited and awarded to another entrant if the winner does not execute the prepared form of release and waiver within thirty days of the contest, or if the selected winner is not eligible in accordance with these rules.

c. Release of Liability: By entering, entrants agree to release Contest Sponsors from any claim, loss, liability, damage or injury of any kind arising from their participation in the contest, or their receipt or use of the contest prize, and any contest-related travel or activity.

d. Prize Substitutions: No substitute prizes are available; however, Contest Sponsors may, at their discretion, substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Prizes are non-transferable and may not be redeemed for cash. If the prize becomes unavailable for any reason, WGN-TV reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value.

7. INTERNET/FORCE MAJEURE: If for any reason, this contest is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the contest, WGN-TV reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the Contest or any portion of the Contest. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS CONTEST WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE CONTEST. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc, shall become the property of WGN-TV, and may be used by WGN-TV for marketing or promotional purposes. Contest shall be governed and enforced pursuant to Illinois law, excluding choice of law provisions.

8. WGN-TV’S PRIVACY POLICY: This Contest is subject to the privacy policy of WGN-TV, which can be found at http://wgntv.com/terms-of-service/

9. COPY OF RULES: A copy of the rules is available at WGNtv.com or by sending an envelope to: “Autographed Jimmy Butler Jersey Giveaway” Rules, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 by June 5, 2017.

10. WINNERS LIST: Can be obtained by sending an envelope to WGN-TV “Autographed Jimmy Butler Jersey Giveaway” Winner List, 2501 W. Bradley Place, Chicago, IL 60618 after May 5, 2017 and before June 5, 2017.