Weekend starts out chilly
-
Week starts out warm but showers move in later
-
Chicagoans enjoy unseasonably warm February temperatures
-
Windy, chilly and wet for the rest of the week
-
Severe storms overnight cause crashes, delays across area roads
-
Wintry weather gives way to warmer weekend
-
-
Warmer weekend with some wet weather
-
70 degree day part of wild temperature roller coaster
-
Weekend could turn mild
-
Cold air dominates the weekend
-
Wet weekend in store
-
-
Mild and mostly dry weekend possible
-
Weekend should be mostly dry
-
Sun returns for part of the weekend