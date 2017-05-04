Stolen vehicle involved in high-speed car chase from Skokie to West Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A stolen car is found in Skokie before it's part of a high-speed police chase into the city.

Two suspected carjackers remain in custody at Area Central. The search is ongoing for the third suspect.

The high speed chase stretched from Skokie to West Town.

A Skokie resident called police around 11 p.m. Wednesday night to report a suspicious vehicle.

After venturing onto the Edens, the three suspects in the vehicle led state police on a high speed chase, eventually ditching the Toyota Rav4 on the 800 block of North Sangamon.

The SUV was reported to be involved in an armed robbery and carjacking in the city six days ago.

Two suspects tried to run off but were taken into custody a few blocks away. The police searched for the third suspect near the Chicago Tribune's Freedom Tower, but the suspect is still at large.

During the chase the SUV reached speeds up to about 100 miles an hour, said police.

CPD has yet to confirm if the vehicle is linked to carjackings in the city, but Area North reported seven cases last week with some vehicles taken at gun point.

A hand gun was found in the vehicle, said state police.

The two suspects have not yet been charged.