Special honor to be given to fallen classmates at emotional suburban prom

MIDLOTHIAN, Ill. -- A south suburban high school is planning a special memorial for to honor their fallen classmates.

Bremen High School in Midlothian will be missing two important people at senior prom: Mark Gorma and Paola Zambrano. Both students passed away during the Class of 2017’s four years at the school

The seniors are planning remember them in a special way.

“He was definitely a character,” his brother Jacob said. “He was always happy at school. Everybody remembers him as a person who would make a difference.”

His bright smile and warm personality naturally led Mark to the Boy Scouts. He was working on becoming an Eagle Scout and was walking home from a Scouts meeting last October when he was hit by a car.

Paola received an unthinkable diagnosis of colon cancer when she was just a freshman.

“She was a great kid and she did great things for others,” said Principal Dave Kibelkis.

When she died in September of 2015, her friends planted a tree in her memory on the school’s front lawn.

Principal Kibelkis says she was a beloved student and Mark was a cherished classmate. And the Seniors plan to honor both of them at next week’s prom in a special way. Paola and Mark will be named Prom Queen and King.

Principal Kibelkis says a group of seniors came up with the idea to recognize their fallen classmates as honorary prom king and queen.

“(The students are) keeping their memory alive and just going back and remembering how important and precious life is through their actions every day,” Principal Kibelkis says.