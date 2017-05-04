× Rev. Jackson meets with Facebook executives in Chicago

CHICAGO — The Reverend Jesse Jackson and Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin are meeting with Facebook executives in Chicago today.

Jackson has called for a 30 day moratorium on Facebook Live after the murder of an elderly man was broadcast last month.

Facebook has been criticized for being too slow in pulling down videos that show murder and physical attacks.

The company announced yesterday it’s hiring 3,000 people to look for offensive content and remove it.

Jackson said he’ll also push Facebook for more safeguards to shield children from questionable content.