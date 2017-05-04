Report: Jay Cutler considering potential TV job

Bears fans may not have seen the last of Jay Cutler.

Cutler has yet to catch on with another NFL team after he was cut by the Bears in March.

However, according to an NFL Network report, the 34-year-old quarterback is toying with the idea of joining the broadcast booth.

Cutler has already reportedly spoken with network executives and has even auditioned for at least one TV job.

There are no plans for Cutler to retire from playing football, at least that’s what his agent Bus Cook says.

Cook spoke to ESPN’s Adam Schefter about the issue a few weeks ago.

“He never has mentioned retirement to me,” Cook told ESPN. “Jay Cutler, as far as I know, is ready to play and wants to play, and his skill set is as good as any quarterback in the league.”