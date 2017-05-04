Protesters target local GOP after Health Care bill passes House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Illinois congressional delegation went right along party lines in the American Health Care bill vote. Every Chicago-area Democrat voted against the American Health Care Act. Every Republican voted for it.

6th District Congressman Peter Roskam returned from Washington this afternoon and has protesters gathered outside his office by evening,

In a statement, Gov Bruce Rauner said, “The bill that passed in the U.S. House today continues to be of deep concern to our administration."

He’s concerned about the impact on Medicaid.

Chicago’s mayor thinks backers of the AHCA need to worry about the senate.

“I think the senate is going to look at this and say this is a non-starter and that it’s not going to happen," he said.

The bill, which passed with just one vote to spare after six weeks of work, is expected to be a much tougher sell in the senate.

WGN's Tom Negovan has more on the story.