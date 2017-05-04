× Now that it’s May, is there no chance of snow?

Now that we are in May, can we finally forget about snow until next winter?

— Silva Morales, Chicago

Dear Silva,

Not quite yet. Although each passing day lessens the chance of snow, snowflakes have flown in Chicago as late into the season as June. A trace of snow (that is, flakes in the air but no accumulation) was officially recorded in the city on June 2, 1910, when the temperature was a chilly and very un-June-like 44 degrees. Wet snowflakes occurred during a thunderstorm that also brought rain and hail and precipitation of 0.41 inch on a day when the high and low temperatures were 55 and 43 degrees.

Practically all of Chicago’s snow occur in the period from November through April, but snow has been reported in September, October, May and June. Only July and August stand apart as absolutely snow-free months.