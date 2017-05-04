× New quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will wear No. 10 for the Bears

LAKE FOREST – Over the last week and over the next year, there will be plenty of questions surrounding the Bears’ first round draft pick.

At least one of those was answered on Thursday.

On Twitter, the Bears announced that rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will wear number ten when he takes the field, likely as a backup, in the 2017 season. It is the same number the quarterback wore during his time at North Carolina.

The number has been used by Bears quarterbacks a few times through the years. It was worn most notably by signal callers Rudy Bukich (1958-1959, 1962-1968) and Bobby Douglass (1969-1975). The most recent quarterbacks to wear the number are Peter Tom Willis (1990-1993), Kordell Stewart (2003) and Todd Collins (2010).

Receiver Marquess Wilson wore number ten for the Bears the last four seasons.