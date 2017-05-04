Mother of victim in Facebook Live assault says family is still being harassed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The family of a young girl whose sexual assault was streamed live on Facebook, continues to be victimized.

Two boys have been charged in the case so far and the investigation continues.

WGN News talked with the mother of the teenager who was gang raped in that attack in March. Her face is not shown nor her name used in order to protect her daughter's identity.

She says her family continues to be targeted and her 12-year-old daughter was beaten up Thursday.

She says her daughter was walking home from school when she was approached by a group of girls. She was beaten up. Her injuries aren't serious but the family believes it's retaliation.

“One of the kids said, ‘Why did you send my brother to jail?’ They kept on walking. … The girl just came from behind and started attacking her. Someone came behind and broke it up.”

The latest incident happened just a few doors down from the family's home in Lawndale . The Facebook assault victim is now living with other relatives, but her mother is still trying to raise money with a GoFundMe page to move her entire family permanently out of the neighborhood.

“It's hard on our family.”

The police investigation continues into the March sex assault which was one of several disturbing crimes recently broadcast live on Facebook.

On Easter Sunday, an elderly man in Cleveland was shot and killed and earlier this year, a mentally ill suburban man was tortured. Both incidents were posted on Facebook.

Reverend Jesse Jackson and Cook County Commissioner Richard Boykin met with Facebook executives today after initially calling for a 30-day moratorium on Facebook Live.

That didn't happen.

But Facebook has announced it's working to improve its technology and hiring 3,000 reviewers over the next year to get better at removing problem posts.

Reverend Jackson and Commissioner Boykin say Facebook is taking a step in the right direction. They say the company also plans to send experts to several Chicago area high schools on May 18th for an awareness campaign encouraging people to report heinous videos.