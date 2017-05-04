Michael Cerami recaps the first month of the Cubs’ season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A month has come and gone in the Cubs' first World Series title defense in 108 years.

While it might not be as dominating as last season, the results are pretty much the same. Entering the month of May, the Cubs are sitting at the top of the National League Central.

That record was bolstered by a strong start to the homestand in which they took 3-of-4 games from the Phillies.

On Thursday's Sports Feed, Michael Cerami of Bleacher Nation came on the show to discuss the good and the bad of the first month of the season with Josh Frydman.

To watch Michael's segments on Thursday's show, click on the video above or below