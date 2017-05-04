Lunchbreak: Arabe marinade and taco, prepared by Cemitas Puebla chef Tony Anteliz

Chef Tony Anteliz
Cemitas Puebla
Event:
Cemitas Puebla Cinco de Mayo Celebration
817 W Fulton Market (West Loop)
1321 E 57th St (Hyde Park)
3129 W Armitage (Logan Square)
Arabe Marinade and Taco
Ingredients:
1-3 lb cut pork shoulder
1/2 bunch cilantro
1 clove garlic, whole
dash of dried oregano
dash of cumin
dash of dried thyme
ground black pepper, to taste
1/2 white onion
1/2 bay leaf
2.4 oz white vinegar
1 oz olive oil
flour tortillas
chipotle sauce, to taste
Directions:
Place all ingredients in food processor and puree. Pour puree on pork shoulder. Let pork marinade in refrigerator over night. Roast pork shoulder until fully cooked (until meat reaches 185 degrees in a 325 degree oven) and slice thinly. Warm up flour tortilla. Layer flour tortilla with cooked and marinated pork. Drizzle chipotle sauce to taste. Roll flour tortilla up.
Chipotle Sauce
Ingredients:
handful of dried chili Morita
2 cloves of garlic
dash of dried oregano
2 small whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
1/2 white onion
1 oz white vinegar
2 oz piloncillo
4 oz tepache
10 oz water
1 oz olive oil
salt, to taste
Directions:
Except oil and salt, bring ingredients to a boil and cook 1-2 hours until all peppers are soft. Remove from heat and allow to cool down. Once cooled, in small batches begin to puree with salt and olive oil.