Lunchbreak: Arabe marinade and taco, prepared by Cemitas Puebla chef Tony Anteliz

Chef Tony Anteliz

Cemitas Puebla

Event:

Cemitas Puebla Cinco de Mayo Celebration

817 W Fulton Market (West Loop)

1321 E 57th St (Hyde Park)

3129 W Armitage (Logan Square)

Arabe Marinade and Taco

Ingredients:

1-3 lb cut pork shoulder

1/2 bunch cilantro

1 clove garlic, whole

dash of dried oregano

dash of cumin

dash of dried thyme

ground black pepper, to taste

1/2 white onion

1/2 bay leaf

2.4 oz white vinegar

1 oz olive oil

flour tortillas

chipotle sauce, to taste

Directions:

Place all ingredients in food processor and puree. Pour puree on pork shoulder. Let pork marinade in refrigerator over night. Roast pork shoulder until fully cooked (until meat reaches 185 degrees in a 325 degree oven) and slice thinly. Warm up flour tortilla. Layer flour tortilla with cooked and marinated pork. Drizzle chipotle sauce to taste. Roll flour tortilla up.

Chipotle Sauce

Ingredients:

handful of dried chili Morita

2 cloves of garlic

dash of dried oregano

2 small whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

1/2 white onion

1 oz white vinegar

2 oz piloncillo

4 oz tepache

10 oz water

1 oz olive oil

salt, to taste

Directions:

Except oil and salt, bring ingredients to a boil and cook 1-2 hours until all peppers are soft. Remove from heat and allow to cool down. Once cooled, in small batches begin to puree with salt and olive oil.