Local chess superstars headed to largest tournament in the world thanks to help from airline

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An award winning chess team in Englewood is heading to the national chess tournament in Nashville next week.

They’ll get to make the trip thanks to a generous donation from an airline.

Students from Earle Stem Elementary School will head to the largest chess tournament in the world. The U.S. Chess Federation’s Super Nationals tournament is only held every four years.

Alderman Raymond Lopez visited with the team today. He used to work at Southwest Airlines and was able to help get ten free plane tickets so the team and chaperones could get to the tournament.

When the team arrives, they will compete for four days with 5,000 other players for the championship and the love of the game.