Judge: send me all DCFS complants

A Will County judge wants to hear every single complaint filed with DCFS.

Last month’s death of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby in Joliet Township happened shortly after a child-welfare investigator visited Semaj’s home, found it to be extraordinarily dirty, and did nothing about it.

DCFS says dirt doesn’t equal neglect, and doesn’t automatically justify removing a child from a home.

The house has since been condemned.

Judge Paula Gomora asks, “If this case is out there, what else is out there?”

The head of DCFS is promising a full review.