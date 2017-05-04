Insurance salesman pays for man’s expired parking meter, note goes viral

ROCHESTER, Minn. — An insurance salesman in Minnesota is doing anything possible to get potential clients –including paying for an expired parking meter.

Farmers Insurance agent name Andrew Cooney left a note on a car after its meter expired and it said:”I paid your parking meter for you… Imagine what else I’m willing to do to protect your car.”

Cooney confirmed to Mashable that this is a tactic that he uses to get new clients.

So, if you’re in Minnesota and your parking meter expires, expect a letter and a business card from Andrew.