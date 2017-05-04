× Husband’s hat makes couple internet sensation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An elderly couple just finished their first ever 5K Run but that’s not why their story went viral.

Betty and Bob Kinder crossed the finish line at the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon on Sunday.

Their picture went viral – because of Bob’s “Sexy Old Fart” hat.

Bob has a big hat collection.

Once he was wearing his “Grumpy Old Fart” hat and an airline flight attendant suggested the new slogan. Bob said he’s not one to argue with a compliment.

The Kinders have been married almost 60 years.

They say the secret to a long marriage is never going to bed angry, always saying ‘I love you’ and the ability to say ‘I’m sorry.’